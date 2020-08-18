August 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Greek FM on one-day visit

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Christodoulides Dendias
File photo

Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Dendias is on a one-day visit to hold talks with the president and Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides on the current developments in the region.

Dendias will visit President Nicos Anastasiades at the presidential residence in Troodos at 11.30am on Tuesday in the presence of his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Christodoulides.

Dendias, who is on a one-day visit to Cyprus, is expected to discuss the situation in the eastern Mediterranean in the light of Turkey’s provocations.

Talks will concentrate on the coordination of actions at all levels to deal with Turkey’s behaviour.

The two ministers are scheduled to hold talks at the foreign ministry at 1.30pm.

According to an announcement by the foreign ministry, they will first have a private discussion and will then participate in talks between delegations from the two countries.

A news conference is scheduled for 3.15pm.



