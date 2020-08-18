August 18, 2020

Mayors cry foul over Sunday fire in industrial zone

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The mayors of Yeri and Dali have called for stricter controls after a fire broke out at a recycling facility in an industrial area on Sunday.

In a letter to Labour Minister Zeta Aimilianidou Yeri Mayor Neophytos Papalazarou and Dali Mayor Leontios Kallenos said “the situation in some of the facilities is out of control. It seems there is no control over the import, placement and storage of goods.”

“Some facilities based in our municipalities store flammable substances that should be located in specially planned areas to prevent leakage,” the letter said, adding that Sunday’s blaze should serve as a wake up call for everyone.

In their communication, the mayors noted the fire was adjacent to residential areas and the danger of inhaling  toxic fumes was huge.

“It is fortunate that there were no strong winds, otherwise we could have had casualties. We are sad to note that although the incident was very serious, no protocol was followed and no emergency measures were taken to protect municipalities and communities.”

The mayors wondered who was responsible for handling  emergencies and who was the go-to person in such cases.

“As mayors of Yeri and Dali we ask the department of labour inspection to put in place stricter controls in our industrial zones as well as the relevant public departments … to assume their responsibilities for the proper operation of industrial facilities in our municipalities.”



