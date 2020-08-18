August 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Meat prices in Cyprus below EU average

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Meat prices in Cyprus are below the EU average, a Eurostat report published on Tuesday showed.

When price levels in countries are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that in 2019, the price of meat was highest in Austria (price level index of 145) and Luxembourg (141), followed by France (131), the Netherlands (127), Belgium (125) and Finland (124).

In contrast, the lowest price levels for meat in 2019 were in Poland and Romania (both with a price level index of 63), followed by Bulgaria (66) and Lithuania (71).

Cyprus has an index of 89.3, slightly lower than Spain and Greece. The number has dropped from 93 in 2017 and 91.1 a year later.

“The categories of meat covered by these statistics include beef and veal, pork, lamb, mutton and goat, poultry, other meats and edible offal, delicatessen and other meat preparations,” the Eurostat report said.

When it comes to fish, the price level in Cyprus is also favourable. Compared to the EU’s 100 average, the country had a level of 94 in 2019.

For other types of food, the picture looks different. The price level for bread and cereals was 120.3 last year, and for milk, cheese and eggs 133.7.



