New Apoel man Sahar a great squad addition

Earlier this summer, Apoel confirmed that Israeli forward Ben Sahar will spend the season on loan at the Nicosia club. Sahar spent the previous five seasons at Hapoel Be’er Sheva, following his return to the country in 2015 after playing abroad for nine years. Sahar spent his formative years at Hapoel Tel Aviv before a two-month trial at Chelsea earned him a permanent move to Stamford Bridge. Sahar had barely reached 17 at the time.

Sahar is often described as a striker, but he’s not exactly a traditional number nine. Indeed, he has also featured on the wings throughout his career, although for not particularly long stretches.

Sahar is actually a player better suited to the middle of a front three, but his tendency is to roam deeper, towards the midfield, in order for him to receive the ball to his feet away from a congested box or tightly-marking centre backs.

Furthermore, while he does drift away from the 9-yard box, he does possess an ability to read the play well. This has allowed him to score quite a few predatory goals over the previous season, whether after running in behind the last defender and meeting a through pass with a first time finish, or after taking a shot after a teammate’s unsuccessful shot had been blocked, saved or spilled close to him.

Sahar is also a competent header, whether from floated crosses coming from the flanks wings or from set-pieces. This has yielded five headed goals over the last calendar year, the highest among centre forwards playing in Israel during that period of time.

Over the last five seasons, he spent a grand total of 782 minutes on the left across all competitions, either as a left winger or left forward, scoring six goals in the process.

He spent less time on the right flank or as a right forward, playing 511 minutes as a right in those roles. Though he scored just two goals from the right side of the pitch, he did manage to dish out two assists, perhaps benefiting from being able to cross or pass the ball with his right foot, which is also his strongest.

The rest of his time at Hapoel Be’er Sheva was spent in the middle, overwhelmingly as a centre forward. Out of the 11357 minutes he played there, Sahar scored 65 goals and provided seven assists.

Provided Apoel manage to create the right conditions for him to thrive, Sahar should be expected to have a respectable goal return.

Furthermore, by looking at his goals per 90 minutes figure over the past five seasons, which is 0.52 goals across all competitions, it would not be far-fetched to expect Sahar to score something between eight and 12 non-penalty goals in the league and chip in a few more in the cup and Europa League if Apoel make deep enough runs in either tournament. All of this, of course, is contingent on his fitness, playing time and the overall performance of his teammates.

Apoel have bagged themselves a player with plenty of experience in leagues much tougher and more challenging than Cyprus. Manager Marinos Ouzounidis seems to have a well-defined vision for how he wants his team to play. It will be interesting to see how Sahar will be utilised next season and how he will fit in with the rest of his teammates. While he certainly isn’t afraid to link play away from the box, Apoel need to ensure that he finds himself in the box when play culminates into a final pass, cross or shot.





