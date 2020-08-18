August 18, 2020

One woman’s journey into the lives of Europe’s refugees

By Eleni Philippou00
A book written in English documenting one woman’s challenging journey as a volunteer in one of the refugee camps in Lesvos, as well as her return to Cyprus afterwards, where she continued to be involved with and raise awareness on migrant and refugee issues will be launched in Nicosia next month.

Journalist, writer and humanitarian Melissa Hekkers, in collaboration with UNCHR Cyprus, CARITAS Cyprus, UNESCO Cyprus and with the support of the University of Nicosia (UNIC), will present Amir’s Blue Elephant on September 11, at 7pm.

Amir'sblueelephant Cover September FrontThis is a book written with immediacy and boldness, both with regards to the way it approaches various issues related to one of the biggest problems the modern world is facing, and the author’s courage to share her feelings with the reading public.

Based on real life, the story is told through the eyes of a woman struggling to understand the harsh reality faced by asylum seekers. It is the story of those who fight for their right to freedom, their right to life itself. The book has already received acclaimed reviews from prominent figures, both local and foreign actors, journalists, humanists and writers and, despite the pandemic, the book and the author will be present at a series of events and happenings in Germany, England, Italy, Belgium, Greece and elsewhere.

The book launch will be addressed by the Director of the UNESCO Chair in Cyprus, Dr. Emilios A. Solomou, the UNHCR Representation of Cyprus (speaker TBC) as well as an informal discussion between the author and the Executive Manager of Caritas Cyprus, Elizabeth Kassinis. The event will be held at the Kasteliotissa Hall, Paphos Gate, Nicosia.

 

Amir’s Blue Elephant

Book launch event by Melissa Hekkers. September 11. Kasteliotissa Hall, Paphos Gate, Nicosia. 7pm



