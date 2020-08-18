August 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business International

Oracle enters race to buy TikTok’s US operations — FT

By Reuters News Service00
Oracle Logo

Oracle Corp has held preliminary talks with TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering buying the app’s operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Oracle was working with some U.S. investors that already have a stake in ByteDance, including General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, the newspaper reported on.ft.com/3iO2uhM, citing people briefed about the matter.

ByteDance and TikTok did not have a comment on the FT report, while Oracle declined to comment.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Twitter Inc had approached ByteDance to express interest in acquiring the U.S. operations of TikTok, while Microsoft Corp was still the favorite to clinch a deal.

The Financial Times said on Monday Microsoft has also seriously considered a bid to take over TikTok’s global operations beyond the nations it outlined earlier in August.

Microsoft is particularly interested in buying TikTok in Europe and India, where it was recently banned by the Indian government after border tensions with China, the newspaper said.

But ByteDance is opposed to the idea of selling any assets beyond those in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, according to the report.

 

U.S. President Donald Trump last week ordered ByteDance to divest the U.S. operations of the video app within 90 days, ramping up pressure on the Chinese company over concerns about the safety of the personal data it handles.

The entry of Oracle into the race provided ByteDance with a credible alternative to Microsoft’s offer, said one person with direct knowledge of the matter.

General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital were not immediately available for comment.

Any deal would face a long list of challenges, including separating the back-end technology of TikTok from ByteDance. It is also unclear how much TikTok’s US or global operations would fetch in a sale, the FT article reported.



Related posts

Gold on the rise again, as Buffett buys in; dollar sinks

Reuters News Service

Carnival hit by ransomware attack, guest and employee data accessed

Reuters News Service

Cyprus electricity costs to rise with higher carbon prices

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus online shoppers say ‘no more trips to the mall’

Gina Agapiou

Ryanair cuts September, October capacity by 20% on weak bookings

Reuters News Service

Lights, camera, not much action: Hollywood slow to restart in a pandemic

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign