Our View: Remote teaching must be a last resort

Although under normal circumstances, public schools would normally open in little over two weeks, nobody knows what shape the new school year will take. Education minister Prodromos Prodromou, speaking on a radio show on Monday morning was non-committal, repeating the options that were being looked and saying that nothing had been decided.

This was because the scientific advisory team, which will influence the government’s decision, is due to meet the health minister and convey its recommendations on Wednesday. The council of ministers would subsequently take its decision based on what the scientists have said, but even this could change a week later. Asked about the opening of schools at the weekend, President Anastasiades said it “it is too early for decisions.”

With the scheduled opening in a little over a fortnight, one could have taken this response as a joke, but it was not. It was an indication of the uncertainty that the pandemic has caused and how it has made it very difficult for definite plans to be made about most things. Prodromou said that there was also the possibility of ‘hybrid education’ for secondary schools which would involve some students attending classes and others following the lesson on a PC at home, but this was one of four options.

When the government arrives at decision time later in the week, it will have to evaluate a host of factors in combination with the recommendation of the scientific team. There are the teaching unions that specialise in placing obstacles in the way of the ministry when they disagree with a decision and it is not clear whether they would allow their members to return to full classrooms. Parents’ associations might also object to a return to school, especially if there is no marked fall in the daily cases.

The government’s priority must be the schooling of the children. First and foremost, schools must be made as safe as possible and adherence to safety protocols assured, because, ideally, children should be able to physically attend classes. Remote teaching should be the fallback position and the state schools should be able to switch to this as soon as the need arises. Are state schools prepared for remote teaching, because when they had to do it earlier this year, evidently, they were not. Have all teachers been trained to engage in remote teaching, or will the responsibility fall on a few conscientious and computer-literate teachers as had been the case a few months ago?

Remote teaching, however, must be a last resort because we cannot have tens of thousands parents staying off work in order to look after their children. This will also have to be a consideration of the government when making its decision about the schools, a decision that is unlikely to satisfy everyone.





