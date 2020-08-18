August 18, 2020

People in rehabilitation centres need therapy, are not criminals says minister

By Peter Michael017
Yioltis
By Christos Theodorides

Visiting the youth rehabilitation centre in Latsia on Tuesday Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis said the people there need therapy and are not criminals.

“Today, drugs and alcoholism are one of the most important, complex, and multifaceted problems facing modern society,” she said.

She added the involvement and cooperation of many people was needed to deal with the problem and provide rehabilitation.

Yiolitis and Prison Director Anna Aristotelous visited the centre, where they were shown the facilities by its head Tina Pavlou.

The justice minister thanked Pavlou and her team for the work they are doing at the centre and the Ayia Skepi facility for adults, and in their work to rehabilitate and reintroduce the residents to society.

“We can all create a more sensitive community, which is more just and results-oriented, a society that knows how to help, and wants to and can give a second chance to all those in need,” she said.

Asked about decongesting the prisons, she said this is the government’s goal, and her visit to the centre was to discuss another method of serving sentences.



