August 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Police arrest wanted burglary suspect

By George Psyllides00

Police in Limassol arrested a 40-year-old man who had been wanted in connection with a string of burglaries.

Police also arrested a woman, 36, on suspicion of being his accessory and for attacking an officer.

The wanted man was found by police during a search of the 36-year-old’s home just after 7pm on Monday.

When the officers executing a search warrant entered the house, they were attacked by the woman who punched one in the head.

She was subdued by the officers who placed her under arrest for the assault before finding the 40-year-old in the house.

The suspect was detained in connection with four burglaries that took place in Limassol between February and July this year.

Police said the 40-year-old is suspected of breaking into a house and stealing car and a mobile phone, as well as the burglaries of a shop that sells farming tools, the canteen of a football facility, and a house that was under construction.

The car and the mobile phone stolen from the house were recovered by officers on July 15, shortly after the burglary. Inside the car, officers found cash that were stolen from the canteen on the same day.

On March 3, police also found a water pump stolen from the farming shop on the same day.



