August 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigate as driver appears to have died at the wheel

By George Psyllides0340

Larnaca police are investigating the death of a 74-year-old man who apparently died while driving his car and subsequently crashed into other vehicles.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Police said the incident happened on Zinonos Kitieos Street at around 2.30pm. The vehicle veered off course, crashed into parked cars, and climbed onto the pavement stopping outside a shop.

An ambulance rushed the 74-year-old driver to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Examination of the scene led police to the conclusion that the man’s death had not been caused by the collision.

The cause of death is expected to be determined by a post-mortem scheduled for Wednesday.



