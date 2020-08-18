August 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Russia highlights relationship with Cyprus on 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties

By Staff Reporter00
Russia marked 60 years of diplomatic relations with Cyprus on Tuesday with a post on the Nicosia embassy’s Facebook page, outlining the friendly relations between the two countries.

The post says that on August 18, 1960, diplomatic relations were established between the then USSR and Cyprus.  The official Cyprus independence day is August 16 but it is celebrated on October 1.

The Russian embassy post said: “Relations were established after the exchange of government telegrams between the President of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR Leonid Brezhnev and the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios.”

By December 27, 1960, it added, the USSR appointed its first ambassador to the island  Pavel Konstantinovis Germosin.

“Thus, the USSR became one of the first countries to officially recognize the young independent state of the Republic of Cyprus,” it added.

It is also noted that the first ambassador of Cyprus to Moscow, Lefkios Georgiades, presented his credentials in Moscow to Brezhnev in 1963.

“Since then throughout our diplomatic history, a constructive dialogue has been maintained between Russia and Cyprus. Relations between our countries are traditionally friendly, which is greatly facilitated by Russia’s commitment to the timely achievement of a just and comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem,” the post says.

Today, it added, Russia and Cyprus are bound by about 60 agreements that regulate bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues.



