August 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspects held in furniture theft

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Limassol police have arrested two men in connection with the theft of chairs, tables, and other items.

The suspects were detained on Monday after a man reported the theft.

The 52-year-old told police the previous day that between March 31 and April 1 a property belonging to him was broken into.

He said tables, chairs, and other items of unknown value were taken from the premises in the Limassol district.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of the two men, aged 53 and 51, who were arrested on Monday afternoon.



Related posts

Police arrest suspect in connection with Limassol fire

Annette Chrysostomou

Lung cancer most common form of preventable death

Staff Reporter

Loan suspension scheme not hugely popular with businesses or individuals

Elias Hazou

Seven reasons why you should establish a business in Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist

Fires being fought in three areas (updated)

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: 12 new cases announced on Monday (Update 1)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign