August 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning issued for Wednesday

By Peter Michael0502
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The met office announced another yellow weather warning for Wednesday, after many similar warnings over the last few weeks due to high temperatures.

According to the met office, the warning for Wednesday will be in effect from 1pm until 5pm as temperatures inland are expected to rise to 40C, 30C on the western coast, 34 on the rest of the coast, and 30C in the mountains.

Vulnerable groups are warned to take caution due to the high temperatures.



