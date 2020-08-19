August 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
European football Football

Barcelona appoint Koeman as new coach – club statement

By Reuters News Service00
File Photo: Uefa Nations League Semi Final Netherlands V England
New Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

Barcelona have appointed Ronald Koeman as their next coach, the club said in a statement on Wednesday, as the Catalans look to rebuild after their 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.

Koeman, who has left his role as manager of the Netherlands, has signed a two-year-deal with Barcelona, who sacked Quique Setien on Monday after he presided over the club’s worst defeat ever in European competition.



Related posts

Omonia to face Ararat-Armenia without latest signing

Jonathan Shkurko

Di Maria leads PSG past Leipzig to first ever Champions League final

Reuters News Service

Ethnikos Achnas cancels training after player found with Covid-19

Peter Michael

Barcelona in talks with Koeman after sacking Setien, says club source

Reuters News Service

Nagelsmann says semi meet-up with mentor Tuchel was unimaginable

Reuters News Service

Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign