Coronavirus: 12 premises, 9 individuals booked

Police booked 12 establishments and 9 individuals for violations of measures in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic in 24 hours from Tuesday morning until Wednesday at 6am.

According to the police press office, a total of 834 checks were carried out.

The majority of violations concerned the non-use of masks.

96 inspections led to one establishment and two individuals being booked in Nicosia. In Limassol, 150 checks were done and two premises were booked, in Larnaca 171 checks resulted in one establishment being fined, in Paphos eight premises and one person were booked and 128 checked, in the Famagusta district, of 170 checks three individuals were booked and in the Morphou district 119 inspections were carried out and one person was fined.

 



