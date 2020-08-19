Coronavirus cases surge across the world

More than 22.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 777,966​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,510 to 226,914, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by seven to 9,243, the tally showed.

Russia reported 4,828 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its nationwide tally to 937,321, the fourth largest in the world.

Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 117 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing its official death toll to 15,989.

South Korea reported the highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since early March on Wednesday as an outbreak in the capital Seoul appeared to intensify.

The 297 new infections mark the sixth straight day of triple-digit increases in a country that has managed to blunt several previous outbreaks, bringing South Korea’s total to 16,058 infections with 306 deaths, health officials said.

Indonesia reported 1,902 new coronavirus infections bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 144,945, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

The data recorded an additional 69 deaths, taking the total to 6,346.

Ukraine registered 1,967 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday, a new daily record for infections in the country.

The data given by the national council of security and defence surpassed the previous single-day record of 1,847, reported last week.

Total cases are at 96,403, with 2,144 deaths.

Infections have risen sharply in August prompting authorities to reimpose some restrictions.

The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 4,650 new coronavirus infections and 111 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 173,774, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have increased to 2,795.

The government on Wednesday relaxed a strict lockdown in the capital and nearby provinces, allowing more business establishments to resume operations.

In California cases rose by at least 5,854 to 640,328 vs 634,474 the previous day.

Argentina confirmed 6,840 new cases of coronavirus and 172 new deaths on Tuesday, taking it simultaneously over the 300,000 case and 6,000 death threshold as the Latin nation battles a surge of contagions in recent weeks.

The country’s health ministry reported a total of 305,966 cases and 6,048 deaths.

Mexico’s health ministry reported on Tuesday 5,506 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 751 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 531,239 cases and 57,774 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil reported 47,784 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,352 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has now registered 3,407,354 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 109,888, according to ministry data, marking the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States.

