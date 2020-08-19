August 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Health Minister, scientific advisors to hold teleconference

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

 

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou and the scientific advisory team for the coronavirus will discuss the epidemiological situation and possible new measures to contain the spread of the virus at a teleconference on Wednesday morning.

Any decisions taken will have to be approved by the Council of Ministers which is expected to meet in Troodos on Friday.

In the meantime, the health ministry announced that protocols related to the operation of schools are being prepared by a committee of the ministry in which epidemiologists and officials are involved and the results are expected to be made public within days.



