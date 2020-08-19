Court upholds conviction but not jail sentence for breaking quarantine

The Appeals Court has upheld May 12 conviction of a 35-year old man found guilty of breaking the lockdown but said the sentence of 45 days in prison was excessive.
The man, a resident of Frenaros, served two days in jail before he was released with a presidential pardon amidst an outcry over the way he was treated.
He was stopped on March 25 for breaking the lockdown as he returned from work to his house in Paralimni where he lives with his fiancé. The case went to court, as the offence was committed before changes in rules introduced out-of-court fines. Police had told the court that the man did not have the required documentation and permission to be out and about outside quarantine hours.
The Appeals Court rejected the defence lawyer’s argument that the district court’s decision to convict was not based on law, noting that regulations had been adopted to prevent unnecessary movements, with specific exceptions to the ban set out clearly.
The Appeals Court also ruled that measures adopted under the quarantine decree had worked to contain the spread of coronavirus in Cyprus. The district court had been right to emphasise the need that any sentence passed down should send the right message and act as a deterrent.
But the Appeals Court recommended that courts considering imposing a jail sentence postpone their decision for a day to give time for further consideration.
The 35-year old could have been fined, as such a sentence would punish him and act as a deterrent for the wider public. Choosing to imprison him was blatantly wrong and is set aside, the Appeals Court added. Moreover, as he had served two days in jail, the Appeals Court decided not to impose another sentence.
At the suggestion of the attorney general, President Nicos Anastasiades had suspended the man’s jail sentence – noting also that as from March 27, two days after the violation, such offences were punishable with an out-of-court fine.
Frenaros community council had led protests against the initial court decision, saying that locking up a man with a clean record for 45 days was unfair and unjustified.