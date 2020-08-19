Creating a Cyprus brand is a challenge — cosmetics maker

“Having a Cypriot brand is twice the challenge” says Philio Hermann, the owner of Hermann Gourmet Cosmetics, the first Cypriot company awarded by the official Rolls-Royce Club as a “Partner of Choice.”

Starting a business here requires larger investment and more time than importing ready-made products from overseas, said Hermann, while local entrepreneurs need to convince people to trust their products.

“Consumers lost their trust in the Cypriot brands. It was a big challenge to persuade them to try the cosmetics once they found out they are Cypriot.” In the past, local brands were defamed as low quality as they used to import foreign products, mainly from China and label them as “Cypriot.”

Hermann’s success abroad, with three big sales networks in France, Germany and soon in the United States, gives her the drive to keep promoting the brand locally. “It’s funny because the French love my parfums, and they get emotional listening to the stories behind the products,” she said.

“It makes me want to strive more to encourage Cypriots to embrace local products,” Hermann noted.

Luckily, once people use them “they come back for more.”

The brand started accidentally in 2014, while Hermann was still working as a film producer for a documentary launching this year about Peter Sellers.

“I came across this 2,000-year-old recipe for a balm (currently modified and sold as the bee balm), and by accident I made a larger batch,” she said.

Seven lucky friends received the home-made edible cream, loved it, and demanded more.

“The gave me feedback on how to improve that basic recipe” Hermann said.

After that, it took the aspiring sociologist one month to create the first nine products of her cosmetic brand.

The initial obstacle was to track down high-quality raw materials in the island, which was not always possible. “At first we used to import organic certified bee’s wax from Germany, but in recent months a local producer managed to receive the organic certification,” Hermann said.

The difficulty of having a certification for bee products is that the insects need to be confined in a controlled area.

Hermann is using all products she can find locally, while some, like the coconut oil, must come from abroad.

Shop of Wonders, Hermann Gourmet Cosmetics shop in Mnasiadou Street Nicosia, opened on 27 November 2019, providing clients the chance to come and try the products. The brand maintains selling points across the island and the website, which is open all year-round, and offers free delivery service Fetch application, where consumers can order and receive their products within an hour.

“It was a good move to open up a shop” Hermann said as they saw their revenue increasing.

The brand used to see a stable annual growth, but the shop increased that percentage.

“This year we already covered the turnover of last year, despite Covid-19 pandemic and only until August” she said.

The brand, with already about 60 products, is planning to expand with the first-ever parfum for men, and limited-edition Christmas bath salts.

A new project, which is growing rapidly, created by colleague Xenia Georgiou, is the memory distillery, bringing memories to life through scents. Clients have the chance to collaborate with the cosmetics brand and create their own scents which will then be part of a new line of products in Hermann’s Gourmet Cosmetics.

The first product, Lefkarose parfume candle, contains “the distilled essence of winter, Lefkara lace and my favourite fragrance of roses,” Georgiou said about her distilled childhood memory.

For the next couple of years, Hermann said she wants to focus on expanding the local market and create products that relate to Cypriot memories.





