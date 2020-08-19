August 19, 2020

Decision on Limassol road to be taken on Friday

By Peter Michael00
ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΜΕΤΑΦΟΡΩΝ – ΣΥΣΚΕΨΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΗ ΝΗΣΙΔΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΔΟ ΝΙΚΟΥ ΠΑΤΤΙΧΗ

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said on Wednesday he will announce his decisions on the traffic island to be constructed on Despina and Nikos Pattichis Street in Limassol on Friday.

Roadworks set to start on the road were interrupted on Monday after protesting business owners, who are against the traffic island, citing it will cause them to lose customers threatened to destroy any work that was completed.

Karousos told the owners on Wednesday at a four-hour meeting to be careful so no accident takes places ahead of the traffic island’s construction.

The owners once again expressed their concern about the island and re-submitted a proposal they have had drawn up privately.

“We listened to all parties today, as it is important to listen to opinions of everyone,” Karousos said.

He said it is not with threats that decisions are made, but rather through studies.



