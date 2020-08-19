August 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Champions League Football Sport

Di Maria leads PSG past Leipzig to first ever Champions League final

By Reuters News Service00
Champions League Semi Final Rb Leipzig V Paris St Germain
Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their second goal with Neymar, as play resumes behind closed doors

Angel Di Maria scored once and set up two more goals as he steered Paris St Germain past RB Leipzig 3-0 on Tuesday and into their first ever Champions League final.

They will now face the winner of Wednesday’s semi-final between Bayern Munich and Olympique Lyonnais at Lisbon’s da Luz stadium on Sunday.

The French champions, who also twice hit the woodwork in the first half, took a deserved lead in the 13th minute when Argentine Di Maria, back from suspension, whipped in a free kick for Marquinhos to get in front of the entire Leipzig defence and head in.

Di Maria, playing his best season in Paris, then turned scorer after a sloppy clearance from Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi and a fine backheel assist from Neymar.

Big-spending PSG, whose most recent European final of any kind dates back to 1997 when they lost to Barcelona in the Cup Winners’ Cup, made sure of their spot with Juan Bernat’s glancing header in the 56th minute from another Di Maria cross.



Related posts

Ethnikos Achnas cancels training after player found with Covid-19

Peter Michael

Barcelona in talks with Koeman after sacking Setien, says club source

Reuters News Service

Nagelsmann says semi meet-up with mentor Tuchel was unimaginable

Reuters News Service

Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Reuters News Service

New Apoel man Sahar a great squad addition

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Halep withdraws from U.S. Open over Covid-19 concerns

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign