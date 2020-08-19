August 19, 2020

EU needs to react to Turkish threats, Anastasiades tells conference

Anastasiades taking part in the teleconference from the presidential retreat in Troodos

The European Union has a responsibility to react to all Turkey’s threatening actions in the region, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday at an unofficial EU Council teleconference.

The meeting was called by EU Council President Charles Michel to discuss protests in Belarus following presidential elections on August 9.

Anastasiades’ statements at the teleconference come amid growing unrest in the Eastern Mediterranean with Turkey’s violations in Cyprus and Greece’s exclusive economic zones (EEZ).

He added the EU needs to be present when democratic values, rule of law, human rights, and international are violated, as is the case with Turkey.

Cyprus’ rights are continually being violated by Ankara, he said, adding Turkey is also violating the human rights of its own citizens, with the suppression of the press and imprisonment of public servants.

He said the EU needs to deal with Turkey in the same manner as Belarus.

“However, I expect the same strong and determined approach to be followed by the EU regarding third countries violating international law,” he said.

On the situation in Belarus, Anastasiades said the situation is concerning and the political leadership in Minsk needs to hold a dialogue with the opposition and civil society.

There also needs to be an end to violence in the country, he said.

The next EU Council meeting will be held on September 24 and 25 to discuss the Turkish provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean.



