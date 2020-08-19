August 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Fire damages Paphos pub

By George Psyllides00
The fire service on Tuesday evening responded to a fire that broke at a pub, which was closed at the time, and appears to have been started by a cigarette.

Police said they received a call about the fire at around 10.30pm.

Firefighters put out the blaze by 11.05pm before it could spread to adjacent premises.

The fire started at the pub’s mezzanine, which was used by the owners as sleeping quarters. Preliminary examination of the scene showed that the blaze had been started by a cigarette.

The flames burned the beds and mattresses and the shop’s electrical installation. The walls were also affected by the smoke.



