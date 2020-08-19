August 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fund raiser to help UK-based widow repatriate husband to Cyprus

By Staff Reporter01
Nikolas Christodoulou

A fund raiser has been set up to help the widow of a Cypriot man who died in the UK only three days after moving there from Cyprus, devonlive.com reports.

Nikolas Christodoulou, 70, died of a heart attack as he was walking through Cullompton Community Association Fields on August 11.

He had moved there only three days earlier to join his wife, Malani, 61, who  has been living and working in Cullompton for months and was looking forward to them spending the rest of their lives here, until this tragedy shattered that dream.

Malani had been working in a care home throughout the COVID-19 lockdown and had been trying to get her husband into the UK to join her. Unfortunately, she was unable to due to restrictions, and the couple was forced to spend almost six months apart.

Malani is trying to get him repatriated but it will cost thousands to get him back to Cyprus.

Andrea Glover, who has launched the fundraiser with two others told devonlive: “Malani is desperate to repatriate her husband so that he can be buried in the family plot in Cyprus, but the cost of this is going to be somewhere in the region of £5000 and possibly more.

“Malani had just spent her savings paying for flights for Nikolas to move to Devon and in a deposit and rent for a flat for her and her husband to live in.

“They were in this flat for just two hours when she went to work having just started a new job at 2sisters, and he went for his final, fateful walk.”

The three campaigners have accompanied Malani to undertakers, who have agreed to assist with the British side of the repatriation process as well as liaising with the Cypriot authorities.

They have also set up a JustGiving page so that they can try and raise the funds needed. So far, some £1000 has been raised.

justgiving.com/crowdfunding/malani.



