August 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government tackling problems of rural communities says minister

By Peter Michael00
ΥΠ.ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣΥΝΗΣ ΕΜΙΛΥ ΓΙΟΛΙΤΗ – ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΟΣ ΑΝΑΠΤΥΞΗΣ ΟΡΕΙΝΩΝ ΚΟΙΝΟΤΗΤΩΝ

Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis said on Wednesday the government is taking action to tackle issues affecting rural communities, during her visit to the village of Lania.

Yiolitis was invited to visit the communities by Rural Communities Development Commissioner Kostas Hambiaouris.

She also visited police and fire stations in the region and discussed the problems they are facing.

She said as of August 3, 100 new positions in the rural communities will be filled, and on August 29, tests for 356 unfrozen positions.

More written tests will be held for another 18 positions for special police in the beginning of September.

She added upgrades will also be made to fire stations in the area.



