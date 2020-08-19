August 19, 2020

Mackenzie water quality ‘excellent’

Authorities on Wednesday assured the public that water quality at Mackenzie beach was excellent after a wastewater leak last week.

Last Thursday, lifeguards asked people to leave the beach after a sewer pipe broke at Larnaca airport, causing wastewater leakage on the beach and a strong smell.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the municipality said water samples were collected on Friday and Monday and results from tests at the state laboratory reveal “that water quality is absolutely safe and of excellent quality for the public’s use.”

The municipality expressed its gratitude to authorities for their swift response and efforts to combat pollution after the leakage at Mackenzie beach.

 



