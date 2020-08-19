August 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Motoacc

A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition in Nicosia hospital after his motorbike collided with a car on Tuesday evening in the Nicosia district.

The accident happened at 7.50pm at the junction of Limassol avenue and Dimokratias avenue in Nisou.

The motorcyclist who was travelling in the direction from Nisou to Latsia collided with a car driven by a 53-year-old man who was heading towards Nisou.

Police officers rushed to the scene while an ambulance took the 25-year-old to Nicosia general hospital where he is being treated in the intensive care unit.

 



Related posts

Omonia to face Ararat-Armenia without latest signing

Jonathan Shkurko

‘Parliaments need to move closer to the people’

Staff Reporter

Anti motorcycle decree watered down but bikers threaten action

Elias Hazou

People in rehabilitation centres need therapy, are not criminals says minister

Peter Michael

French frigate off the coast of Protaras

Peter Michael

Nighttime car ban on forest roads extended

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign