August 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Omonia to face Ararat-Armenia without latest signing

By Jonathan Shkurko
Greek striker Fotis Papoulis at Apollon

Omonia arrived in Yerevan to face Ararat-Armenia on Tuesday without Fotis Papoulis, its most recent signing from Apollon Limassol.

The expert Greek midfielder, who arrived at his new club with high expectations, has been sidelined with a muscle injury and will miss Omonia’s first qualifying round game for the Champions League.

Coach Henning Berg said Papoulis’ absence is a blow for the team, but confirmed he has complete trust in all his players.

“We will miss him for such an important game,” he said. “However, we have a match plan and we will stick to it regardless of who is playing.”

Berg’s idea is to use Charis Mavrias as a right winger with Tomas Hubocan replacing him at the back.

Brazilian Thiago will play on the left, while promising young striker Andronikos Kakoullis will also feature in the starting 11.

After Matt Derbyshire’s departure to Australia, Kakoullis will have to step up his game and prove to be ready to fill the gap left by the Briton, who scored 62 goals with Omonia since his arrival back in 2016.

Omonia will play Ararat-Armenia on Wednesday night.

 



