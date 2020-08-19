August 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Solution sought for use of cameras for online teaching

By Andria Kades01

A plan for online teaching at the island’s schools is expected to be delivered to data protection commissioner Irini Loizidou Nicolaidou on Thursday, amid fierce objections from teachers’ unions to the use of cameras should schools be required to resort to remote education once again.

Some two weeks before the start of the new school year, teachers’ unions and the government appear set on a collision course with the data commissioner saying that as things stand now, legislation does not allow cameras in classrooms or on laptops.

Her decision remains unchanged since she issued her opinion on May 21 after receiving a slew of complaints from teachers over the use of cameras while teaching.

Nicolaidou stipulated four conditions that the education ministry must take into account, namely a unified policy for distance learning, an impact assessment on the use of technology for distance education, simplified instructions to be prepared on how to securely use software such as Microsoft Teams and consent from teachers for gathering, sharing and processing visual material while they teach online from school.

Deputy Minister of research, innovation and digital policy Kyriacos Kokkinos was quoted by Politis saying that by Thursday, the data protection commissioner will have everything she has requested and then the deputy ministry will call for tenders for a reported €1.5m to upgrade school equipment.

Secondary school union Oelmek leader Costas Hadjisavvas however has made it clear that cameras are not an option and only audio material can be used.

Kokkinos however has maintained that students can be able to see their teachers and a policy is being prepared on whether they would be able to see their teachers, the whiteboard or both.

The reverse, meaning teachers being able to see their students would not be allowed, Kokkinos said.

Earlier this week, Kokkinos said a mixed system was expected for when schools reopen with both classroom and remote teaching available.



