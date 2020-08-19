August 19, 2020

TV shows we love: Breaking Bad

By Constantinos Iacovides

What could be more fascinating than a show about a high school chemistry teacher turning into a multimillionaire notorious drug lord? Breaking Bad is widely considered as one of the greatest show ever.

Walter White, the chemistry teacher, is in his late 40s, living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and gets diagnosed with lung cancer. As he now knows his days are numbered, he seeks a faster way to secure money for his wife and two children to live off after he is gone. His best option? Using his extraordinary chemistry knowledge to cook crystal meth with former student Jesse Pinkman.

One small catch, which makes the show even more tense; Walt’s brother in law Hank works for the DEA forcing Mr White (as we often hear him being called) to hide in plain sight. While Hank and his team spend hours and resources trying to catch the cooks behind the sudden increase of meth on the streets, Walter keeps making a fortune.

The teacher and his former student develop a love and hate relationship during the show as they climb their way up the world of drugs. They quite often tangle themselves in extremely dangerous situations, as they come up against cartels, drug lords and of course the DEA.

As the show progresses, we see Walter develop from an innocent chemistry teacher to a hardened, intimidating drug lord who fears nobody. Walt’s progression and development are so gradual in the show that one hardly notices the difference.

What makes this show so exceptional is the way it is directed; powerful dialogues and shots, foreshadowing the way in which the plot unravels during each episode. Even each episode’s title is well thought and serves a purpose.

The show is full of Easter Eggs and references from previous episodes and seasons cleverly hidden in several episodes throughout, making the series so much fun and interesting to watch. Breaking Bad is a masterpiece which smoothly combines drama, violence, humour, crime and love all in a unique experience.



