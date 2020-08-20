August 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Animal Party and defence minister talk animal welfare in army camps

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Army 05

The issue of stray animals around army camps was the purpose of talks between the Animal Party and Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides on Wednesday, which also focused on a range of other issues.

The two sides discussed creating a group to deal with animal welfare issues, especially with abandoned animals in and around army camps.

Two other points on which the party and the minister agreed concerned examining the possibility of giving unwanted cooked food and expired food to shelters free of charge and the need to train and raise awareness of soldiers.

The Animal Party assured the defence minister of its support regarding these matters, adding it will proceed with other suggestions in future.

“The culture and moral progress of a society is judged by the way it treats its animals and especially when we talk about our soldiers, the citizens of tomorrow,” the statement concluded.



Related posts

Roadworks on Paphos-Limassol motorway to continue until September 16

Annette Chrysostomou

Paphos police hold three drugs suspects

Annette Chrysostomou

Protective measures violators up in 24 hours

Annette Chrysostomou

Price of houses shows small increase

Staff Reporter

Final building permit given for EuroAfrica Interconnector

Staff Reporter

Review board to discuss Paphos-Polis road on September 15

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign