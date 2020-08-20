August 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Radiotherapy sessions suspended at oncology centre after case found

By George Psyllides0111
The BoC Oncology Centre

The Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre suspended radiotherapy sessions for Thursday and Friday after the detection of a positive case of the coronavirus.

The centre announced that it was forced to suspend treatments, which will resume on Monday, after it was informed that a patient who had visited the outpatient radiotherapy clinic had tested positive.

As soon as it received the notification in the early hours, the centre activated the protocols and started tracing staff who had come into contact with the patient.

The area was disinfected, and samples were collected from patients and staff who had been there.

As a precaution, the centre suspended all radiation treatments scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile topflight football team Ethnikos Achnas announced Wednesday that a second footballer had tested positive for the virus.

The case was detected during a screening of all footballers and staff conducted on Tuesday after a first case was announced on the same day.

The football association will have to decide on further actions as the team is scheduled to play Paralimni on Friday.



