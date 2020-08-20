August 20, 2020

Food delivery man reports mugging

By Annette Chrysostomou00
A food delivery man was attacked and robbed on Wednesday evening in Strovolos.

The 24-year-old man told police that while he was riding his motorcycle at around 10.30pm, an unknown man standing in the middle of the road signalled for him to stop.

He reported that when he slowed down, another person, who had been hidden, attacked him.

The two perpetrators managed to grab his wallet which contained a small amount of money.

They then fled on foot in an unknown direction, he said.

 



