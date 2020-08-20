August 20, 2020

Footballers Association rings the alarm over inadequate Covid testing in Cyprus

Two players of Ethnikos Achnas have tested positive for Covid-19, throwing the club's opening match of the new season on Friday in doubt

The Pancyprian Association of Footballers (PASP) is sounding the alarm bell over coronavirus testing at football clubs, talking about inadequate tests and emphasising that an increase in the frequency of diagnostic tests is necessary.

According to a PASP announcement following the news that a second player of first division team Ethnikos Achnas has tested positive, all teams are obliged 48 hours before the start of the championship to make sure that their players and staff are tested

Information from PASP, it is noted in the announcement, show that at least 30% of the teams in the top flight have not yet proceeded to perform tests, and this percentage may be higher.

“It is unacceptable that a few days before the start of the season, a number of teams have not yet been tested for Covid-19, so there is no picture of the presence of the virus in potentially asymptomatic carriers within the teams,” the announcement said.

PASP noted that the lack of testing endangers the health of footballers, and also threatens the start of the championship, which is due to get underway on Friday.

In addition, Cypriot teams involved in European qualifiers are also at risk.

Regarding the financial costs that will result from an increase in testing, PASP notes that the the Cyprus Football Association must give its support, having received a €4.3 million grant from UEFA to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.



