August 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

Help Deena find her forever home | 2nd Chance Dogs

By CM Guest Columnist00
I’m Deena and I’m looking for a new home and a family who won’t abandoned me again !
I’m a 7 year old girl who loves treats 😍
I need time to adjust myself to a new environment!
I have a lot of love to give ❤️
Will you give me my 2nd chance !?
Love , Deena !
Visit 2nd Chance Dogs to find out more:


