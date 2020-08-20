August 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hotel occupancy in Paphos to average 20 per cent this August

By George Psyllides00
Hotel occupancy in Paphos is expected to reach around 20 per cent in August, chairman of the district’s hoteliers said on Thursday.

Thanos Michaelides said hotels in the district had higher occupancies in August that in July, mainly because of local tourism. That, however, was not enough to reach the high numbers of normal summer seasons.

Michaelides said the average occupancy in August will not exceed 20 per cent.

Hotels in Polis had higher occupancy compared with Paphos and Geroskipou, he added, but that was due to the lower number of beds.

Michaelides expressed the hope that the British market will show some movement towards the end of this month or early September so that hotels can stay in operation.

Concrete indications towards that were expected at the end of next week.

The long bank holiday weekend of August 15 saw Paphos hotels reaching around 50 per cent occupancy – the same figure that is normally the average for the whole month.

Michaelides said Cypriot visitors were happy with their experience and that gave hope that they could book weekends again in the district.

They have discovered Paphos and what it has to offer and this could help the district draw local tourism from now on, Michaelides added.



