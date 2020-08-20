August 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hunting season set to begin on Sunday

By Peter Michael02
file photo

Hunting season is set to begin on Sunday without any expected changes to numbers of people going out due to coronavirus, the head of the Cyprus Hunting Federation, Elias Pekris said on Thursday.

He added the hunting season would start on August 23 and last until the end of February.

As of Sunday, hunters will be able to hunt turtle doves, and at the beginning of November they will be able to hunt rabbits and partridges.

Pekris said a circular would also be issued to members on Saturday ahead of the start of the season.

“Some members may be more cautious due to coronavirus,” he said.

However, no change is expected to the number of people going out to hunt.

Pekris said the federation was working with the Game Fund on the protocols to be followed.

Earlier, the forestry department issued a warning to hunters to be cautious during the season and to avoid lighting fires and throwing away cigarette butts.

They said the risk of causing a forest fire is high. Hunters should call 1407 or 112 if they notice a fire.



