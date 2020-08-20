Manage human resources effectively with Magento 2 and Salesforce CRM integration

If you are a B2B merchant you know how difficult it is to manage a business of such scale and complexity. The value of each action made during promotion campaigns, communication with clients via the support team, and routine implemented into life cycle increases progressively. Controlling every step is impossible with the resources humans have at their disposal. That’s where one needs the help of professional software.

The Magento 2 market is rich in third-party module diversity. Here you can find enhancers to every functionality of Magento 2 or unique extensions that add new features to the standard logic. However, to increase your store performance with those tools you have to combine multiple pieces into a decent solution. Just imagine the cost of those suites!

To avoid spending a fortune on equipping your store with essential management tools it would be better to turn to a complete solution to solve all the issues that may appear in your everyday routine. Magento 2 and CRM integration is the solution that will support your B2B from the start and nurture it during its growth.

Here we review FireBear Improved Import and Export — the ultimate enable of Magento 2 and CRM integration in both B2B and B2C environments.

Improved Import and Export: universal integration provider

FireBear Improved Import and Export for Magento 2 is an all-round data management tool that establishes safe channels for data transfers within Magento 2 Commerce/Open Source and Magento 2 Open Source. The extension enhances the standard Magento 2 import and export and brings a new experience with data transfers to all platform users. The point of the software is to exploit the ways of increasing Magento 2 flexibility and to serve as a hub for multiple synchronisations with third-party.

The extension supports a great variety of data sources and file formats and can enable any kind of integrations within Magento 2. The number of Improved Import and Export’s use-cases range from routine automation to complex cross-platform integrations, including the multiple synchronisations within a single instance.

With the extension, you are able to perform:

● Automatic cron-based and manual database updates

● All kinds of migrations to Magento 2

● Cross-platform integrations

● Magento 2 integrations with CRM, ERP, PIM, and accounting software.

Improved Import and Export is of great assistance if you want to arrange a unique workflow in your store.

Magento 2 and Salesforce CRM integration in detail

FireBear uses the logic of Improved Import and Export to enable and maintain Magento 2 and Salesforce CRM integration. Taking the most out of the well-known Salesforce platform, the solution establishes a direct connection channel between the platforms based on the native Salesforce API.

To enable the integration is as easy as to get your credentials from the Salesforce side and use them for supporting the API synchronisation. Improved Import and Export gives you flexibility in selecting entities for transfer and file format you are comfortable working with. Moreover, all the data can be mapped with the extension.

Apart from that, the integration solution can be summed up to:

● Full transfer of all Magento 2 B2B and B2C entities

● End-to-end synchronisation between Magento 2 and Salesforce CRM

● Direct connection via the native Salesforce API

● CSV, XML, XLSX, ODS, Json, ZIP, and TAR file formats supported

Magento 2 and CRM integration is crucial for any B2B merchant as it helps solve multiple issues related to the lifecycle and prevents such issues from occurring in the future. Salesforce advanced tools are irreplaceable when it comes to providing your team with resources for efficient performance, establishing high-quality customer service, and increasing brand awareness via marketing events, etc.

Keep in mind that the B2B entities implemented in Magento 2 Commerce/Cloud with the official B2B extension are also supported by the integration software. Companies, company roles, quotes, requisition lists, shared catalogues can be managed effectively with the rich toolset of the Improved Import and Export

For more innovative solutions for Magento 2 Commerce/Cloud or Magento 2 Open Source visit the FireBear site.





