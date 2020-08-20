August 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorcyclists to protest on Friday

By Peter Michael00
File photo

Motorcyclists on Friday will protest the latest state decree banning certain bikes from the roads during the holidays as they were dissatisfied with a government rollback on some of the measures it initially imposed.

The Cyprus Motorcycle Federation (CMF) said the protest will begin at 7pm on Friday in various part of the island.

In Limassol the protest will take place at Enaerios, in Nicosia at the old GSP Stadium Parking, in Larnaca at Europe Square, in Famagusta at the Ayia Napa Water Park, and in Paphos at the parking of Pafiako Stadium.

The motorcyclists will also drive through certain parts of the town.

Under the amended decree, the restrictions on the movement on motorcycles and quadbikes over 125cc now apply only on August 22, 23, 29 and 30, for the same roads designated in the initial decree.

The time slot for the restrictions has also been reduced and made uniform across the cities – from 1am to 4am on the designated days.

Now also exempt from the restrictions are rental motorcycles; previously food delivery bikes had been exempt, and they continue to be.

Speaking to Omega TV on Wednesday, the head of the federation Zannettos Koumasi said: “We were not satisfied.  We asked for the decree to be nullified, as it hinders human rights, the freedom of movement, and is discriminatory.”

He added the police chief failed to give them a concrete explanation.

Koumasi said they had made proposals to the government about the noise levels, and the acceptable level of noise made by certain motorbikes.

He added if a biker is found to be acting against the decrees, then the police have the right to check and fine the motorcyclist.

 



Related posts

Craft distillery launches island’s first gin

Theo Panayides

Hunting season set to begin on Sunday

Peter Michael

Remand for man who allegedly beat up a female friend over money

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Radiotherapy sessions suspended at oncology centre after case found

George Psyllides

Hotel occupancy in Paphos to average 20 per cent this August

George Psyllides

Investigation into bullying videos in special forces sent to Attorney general

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign