Our View: Government has unlikely new target: the EU

It appears the Anastasiades government has now decided to step up its attacks on the European Union for its perceived failure to impose punitive measures on Turkey for violating the Cypriot EEZ. Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides set the ball rolling by constantly repeating that the EU’s ‘policy of appeasement’ does not work, a phrase that has now become the government’s mantra, also being used by President Nicos Anastasiades.
On Monday government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios decided to join the fray, expressing his disappointment over the EU’s policy of appeasing Turkey. The EU’s expressions of support for Cyprus “are not enough to deter Turkey from its unlawful acts against Cyprus,” said Kousios, without elaborating on what the government actually wanted the EU to do. Does our government believe the sanctions it has been calling for would stop Turkey’s unlawful actions?
On Wednesday President Anastasiades changed tack, uttering the cliché that was used endlessly in the past by our politicians to attack the West and especially the US. The EU should not embrace double standards he said during a European Council teleconference called to discuss the situation in Belarus. According to an announcement, he told his colleagues that the EU should not act selectively when the rule of law, democratic principles, human rights and international law were violated, in reference to sanctions against Belarus.
He had a point but was accusing EU leaders of double standards the best way to convince them about our cause? On the contrary, this accusation was more likely to alienate our partners. Perhaps Anastasiades having realised that there would be no sanctions against Turkey, especially now that Greece has been won over to the idea of dialogue, has decided to adopt rhetoric aimed at his domestic audience. It is also a way of defending his government’s unsuccessful policy of having sanctions imposed on Turkey. What could the government have done faced with the EU’s double standards and unwillingness to punish Turkey?
The problem for Anastasiades is that the EU leadership believes the only way to settle the issue of the EEZ and stop Turkey’s unlawful actions is through a settlement of the Cyprus problem. This is the line of the UN and the US. The thinking is that if there was a resumption of talks that led to a settlement the disputes regarding gas explorations would also be resolved. Sanctions, on the other hand, would resolve nothing and make a bad situation worse, even though they would give our government a victory, of no value, to sell to the Greek Cypriots. The EU, understandably, has refused to follow this path, which is why it has become the government’s new target.