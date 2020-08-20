August 20, 2020

Paphos police hold three drugs suspects

Paphos police arrested three people at around midnight in connection with possession of illegal drugs and obstructing police investigations.

Two of the suspects were also found to be residing in Cyprus without permits.

The men were arrested after seeking to get rid of drugs allegedly in their possession during a police check.

Police said they later retrieved a small package containing six grammes of meth.

It was determined that the 31-year-old driver who was seen getting rid of the drugs, was living in Cyprus without a permit, as was one of the three passengers.

A third man, 30, was detained in connection with obstructing officers.



