August 20, 2020

Protective measures violators up in 24 hours

By Annette Chrysostomou

The number of establishments and individuals booked for violating measures to control the spread of the coronavirus has gone up in the past 24 hours according to police.

While a total of 20 premises and persons were fined between Tuesday and Wednesday, police booked ten premises and 27 individuals in the past 24 hours during 808 checks, 26 fewer than the previous cycle.

Most people were fined because they did not wear masks where they were required.

The numbers by district are as follows:

Nicosia: 109 inspections, one establishment and 10 individuals booked

Limassol: 176 inspections, three premises and eight persons booked

Larnaca: 217 checks, one establishment and three persons booked

Paphos: 45 inspections, five premises and two persons booked

Famagusta: 177 inspections, four persons booked

Morphou: 84 checks, no bookings.



