August 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Remand for man who allegedly beat up a female friend over money

By George Psyllides0228
Limassol court

A 30-year-old man was remanded in custody for 24 hours in Limassol on suspicion of beating a 50-year-old female friend because she refused to give him money.

Police were told that the suspect had violently dragged a woman into his car and took off at an unknown direction.

Officers called the man on his phone but he denied the incident. He even put the 50-year-old on the phone who said she was ok.

Police asked the woman to report to the police station, which she did. Police said she had bruises and other injuries to her head and arms and was taken to hospital.

The man was arrested and taken to court on Thursday.

Police said the suspect allegedly grabbed the woman from the throat when she refuse to give him money. He then beat her up using his fists. The 50-year-old tried to escape but the suspect bundled her into his car after knocking her head on the door.

He took her to a deserted place where he continued beating her, police said.

The man was remanded in custody for 24 hours pending the investigation into abduction, assault and actual bodily harm, and threat of violence.



Related posts

Hunting season set to begin on Sunday

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Radiotherapy sessions suspended at oncology centre after case found

George Psyllides

Hotel occupancy in Paphos to average 20 per cent this August

George Psyllides

Investigation into bullying videos in special forces sent to Attorney general

George Psyllides

Communities near Vasilikos threaten action over asphalt plant move

Peter Michael

Footballers Association rings the alarm over inadequate Covid testing in Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign