August 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roadworks on Paphos-Limassol motorway to continue until September 16

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Roadworks on the Paphos-Limassol motorway started on Thursday and will continue until September 16, police announced, warning the works may affect traffic in both directions.

The works to construct a rainwater drain will be carried out from 7am until 7pm from Mondays to Thursdays and from 7am until 3pm on Fridays and during weekends.

The right lanes of the motorway will be partially closed in both directions and traffic will be directed to the left lanes.

Paphos police urged drivers to drive slowly and to maintain safe distances from vehicles in front of them.



