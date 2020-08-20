August 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman, 79, pulled unconscious from sea, pronounced dead at hospital

By George Psyllides0173
Limassol hospital

A 79-year-old woman pulled out of the sea unconscious on Thursday morning was pronounced dead at Limassol hospital.

The woman was spotted by a lifeguard at around 7.30am off the Olympion coast. With the help of other beachgoers, the woman was brought to shore unconscious and given CPR.

She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they couldn’t find any exterior injuries on her body.

A post-mortem will be carried out at a later date.



