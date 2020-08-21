August 21, 2020

Akinci, Erhurman front runners in Turkish Cypriot election says poll

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Turkish Republican Party chairman Tufan Erhurman led a recent poll ahead of an October election in the north, reports said on Friday.

The poll, published Kibris Postasi news outlet, had Akinci and Erhurman leading in the first round of the election with 23.2 per cent and 18.6 per cent respectively.

The survey was conducted in July with 1,002 personal interviews and included Akinci, Erhurman, ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar, ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay, and Rebirth party head Erhan Arikli.

Tatar came in third in first-round voting with 16.2 per cent, followed by Arikli, 6.4 per cent, and Ozersay with 6.2 per cent.

The majority of the people canvassed, 63.9 per cent, consider the ‘government’ in the north a failure while 18.6 per cent sat on the fence. Sixteen per cent said the administration is successful.

The majority also considers Akinci’s ‘presidency’ a failure, 46.9 per cent, while 17.5 per cent say he is a success. Around 33 per cent said neither successful neither a failure.

People were also asked which politician they would never vote for with Arikli coming in first with 64.8 per cent, followed by Tatar, 59.3 per cent, Akinci, 58.3 per cent, Ozersay, 46 per cent, and Erhurman, 20.8 per cent.



