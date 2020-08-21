August 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bikers stage protests in main towns over ‘absurd’ restrictions

Bikers in Nicosia

Motorcyclists on Friday night held a nationwide peaceful protest over a recent decree banning certain bikes from the roads at certain times and hours.

The protest which began at 7pm took place in all cities, with motorcyclists condemning what they call the “absurd, illegal and offensive decree by the police chief.”

Though the decree has already been amended after it was met with an angry reaction, motorcycles and quadbikes over 125cc have restrictions on movement between 1am to 4am on designated days on certain roads.

“We shouldn’t all have to pay because of a few people and police can’t be bothered to do their job” one motorcyclist said.

Thanking the public for their support, motorcyclists urged the government to completely nullify the degree so as to avoid more measures which would escalate the issue.

Motorcyclists violating the decree can be fined by police.

 



