August 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet approves incentive plan for Paralimni tourist development  

By Peter Michael0108
Paralimni1

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said on Friday the cabinet approved an incentive plan for tourist development in the Paralimni area.

After a cabinet meeting, Nouris said: “At today’s session, the cabinet has rectified a chronic injustice regarding the tourist zones.”

He said considering that the local plan of Paralimni, Ayia Napa and Dherynia would be ready around July 2021, the government had proceeded to modify the incentive plan, so that the tourist developments in the specific areas, the tourist zones of Paralimni and the special zone with the marina, enjoy the same benefits as other tourist areas.

In addition, the cabinet agreed on an additional incentive to provide an increased building coefficient of 5 per cent for these specific developments, provided that they will use renewable energy sources.

Paralimni Marina, which is underway, will include 123 two– four-bedroom apartments and villas with interiors furnished by Armani/Casa, the legendary Italian design house.

A promenade and park will provide the focal point of the community with a 300-berth marina and serviced yacht club, alongside cafes and restaurants from international and local brands. Residents will also have use of residents-only lounges and a health club and spa.



