August 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet decides to set up committee to aid Lebanese people

By Andria Kades011
File photo: People queue to buy bread at a bakery in Beirut REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

The cabinet on Friday decided to set up a committee aimed at helping Lebanese individuals carry out their business from Cyprus and help students wishing to study in the Republic.

According to an announcement from the interior ministry, an inter-ministerial committee will be set up and is set to have a fully-fledged plan by the beginning of next week on how to help Lebanese people who want to transfer their business activities to Cyprus.

Those who wish to let their children attend educational institutions in Cyprus will also receive help, the ministry said.

The ministry said they would be offering incentives and a fast-track system for granting necessary licences to simplify the process “for all those who wish to continue their professional activities in our country, in solidarity that the Republic of Cyprus has actively shown since the onset.”

On August 4, Beirut suffered from an enormous explosion after 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the city’s port detonated. The incident caused the death of over 220 people and left more than 300,000 homeless.

The sounds of the explosion were heard across Cyprus which has since sent over 70 tonnes of supplies to help after amassing tonnes



