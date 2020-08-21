August 21, 2020

Campaign to launch on safety of children’s clothes

By Annette Chrysostomou040
With the start of the new school year fast approaching and many new children’s clothes available on the market, the Consumer Protection Service announced it will conduct two campaigns to ensure the safety of clothing.

The first will take place from August 24 to 28 and the second from September 28 until October 10.

“The presence of laces and cords on children’s clothes is a serious danger for children, as they can cause serious injuries and even death,” the service warned in its announcement.

“Many accidents have been reported during children’s activities, from entrapment of clothes cords on slides, doors, trees and other places.”

During the campaigns more than 150 outlets in all districts will be inspected. Items which are found to be dangerous will be withdrawn and shop owners and managers will be informed about the dangers.

An information leaflet titled Children’s clothing – Consumer advice is available on the Consumer Protection Service website at www.consumer.gov.cy

More information for both consumers and businesses can be obtained by calling: 22-200930, 25-819150, 24-816160 and 26-804613



